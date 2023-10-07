Olatunde launches foundation to support indigent young Nigerians

Social entrepreneur and humanitarian, Temitayo Olatunde, has launched Temvert Foundation to support and empower indigent young Nigerians through education, gender advocacy, capacity building, and community engagement.

Nigerian United Kingdom-based Olatunde, in a statement, stated that he believes that every Nigerian child or young person deserves a good life, quality education, and equal opportunities, irrespective of their tribe, gender, and identity.



He noted that the foundation believes that education is a powerful tool for social mobility and should not be limited by financial barriers. He added that their scholarship programme is a testament to their commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable society.



Olatunde stated that the foundation will offer scholarships to indigent students and provide them with the necessary resources to access quality education, thereby ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their educational pursuits.



“By alleviating their financial burden, we enable them to focus on their studies and explore their full potential.



“Through this initiative, we strive to create equal opportunities for all students, regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds,” he said.



Aside from the scholarship, Olatunde said the foundation also offers free essential school materials to students in need such as books, pens, uniforms, and bags.



“We understand the importance of these materials in enabling students to learn and grow academically,” he added.



On gender equality and advocacy, Olatunde stressed that the foundation believes that every individual, regardless of their gender, should have equal access to quality life. He added that through various initiatives and campaigns, they strive to create an inclusive and supportive environment where everyone can thrive.



In light of this, he emphasised the importance of dismantling barriers, breaking down stereotypes, and challenging discriminatory practices that prevent people, especially girls and women, from fully participating in educational opportunities.



“We firmly believe that an educated society fosters social progress and equity, and we are committed to working towards a future where every person has an equal chance to succeed,” he said.



Olatunde acknowledged that running a nationwide foundation and empowerment programmes for indigent citizens is not a venture that Temvert Foundation’s small team can do alone.



He called on well-meaning Nigerians and organisations to support the initiatives of the foundation in making the country a better place for all