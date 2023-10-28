Okpe Monarch honoured by Army University, as Odjuwuederhie hails him

By Paul Olayemi

A frontline chairmanship aspirant for Sapele Local Government area, Com Samuel Odafe Odjuwuederhie, has congratulated the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Maj- Gen Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd), on his installation as the Chancellor of Nigerian Army University Biu and his conferment of Doctorate of Laws by the same institution.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, Odjuwuederhie described the honour as a great recognition for the monarch, who has distinguished himself as a leader, a peacemaker, a patriot and a statesman.

He said the monarch has contributed immensely to the development and unity of Okpe Kingdom, Delta State and Nigeria at large.

He recalled the monarch’s exemplary service to the nation as a former military man, praising the monarch’s intellectual prowess and his respect for the rule of law, saying he has been a strong advocate for justice, equity and fairness in all spheres of life.

He added that the monarch has been a mentor and a role model to many young people, especially in Okpe Kingdom.

He joined millions of Nigerians, especially the people of Okpe Kingdom, in celebrating this historic occasion and wishing the monarch more success and blessings in his future endeavours.

He said the monarch is indeed a pride and an inspiration to all.

He concluded by saying: “Long live His Royal Majesty! Long live Okpe Kingdom! Long live Delta State! Long live Nigeria!”