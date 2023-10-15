Okigwe women unite in support of GOV Uzodimma’s re-election

Women from the Okigwe senatorial zone, spanning various political affiliations and support groups, joined forces to host a solidarity rally in support of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s upcoming re-election campaign.

The Okigwe rally was orchestrated by prominent women leaders from the region, with notable figures such as Mrs. Gloria Akobundu, Director General of NEPAD, and the House of Representatives member for Okigwe North, Rt. Hon Mirian Onuoha, taking the lead.

The event which held at Central School in Anara, drew significant figures from the Okigwe zone, including the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chike Olemgbe, Chief Cosmos Iwu, the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Chief Tony Chukwu, a leader in the APC, Deacon Chike Okafor, the former House of Representatives member, Hon Sam Osuji, and the former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Emeka Nduka.

Mrs. Akobundu, in her welcoming speech, stressed that the rally is aimed at promoting peace, facilitating the distribution of relief packages, and fostering unity among the leaders and residents of Okigwe. She emphasized the need for Okigwe to express their appreciation for Governor Uzodimma’s positive impact on the zone and the broader Imo State as November 11 approaches.

Governor Uzodimma, in his response, expressed his gratitude to the rally’s organizers for remembering the enduring relationship he shares with the Okigwe zone, which has spanned many years. He called on the people of Okigwe to reject violence and have faith in his ability to lead Imo State with a sense of duty to God.

Barr. Chioma, the Governor’s wife, thanked the women for their unwavering support to her husband and encouraged them to vote for him on November 11.

Uzodimma’s wife also flagged off the distribution of palliatives for 350 indigent women from the zone.

Hon Onuoha in her vote of thanks thanked the Governor for coming to honour them and reassured that the women will not forget the good things they have benefited from his administration. Onuoha later moved a motion on behalf of the women to vote for Governor Uzodimma alone in November 11 and it got a voice vote.