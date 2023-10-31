Oil firm launches safe digital space awareness for students in Lagos

By Funmi Ajumobi

As the world is progressively embracing digitalisation, the necessity for strong cybersecurity measures has become more important.

The internet has become an integral part of our lives and as we move more towards online, the risk of cybercrime has amplified.

Based on above premises, Sterling Global Oil Resources Ltd. (SGORL) on October 27, 2023,organised an interactive Cybersecurity Awareness drive in Lagos; an initiative aimed to promote a safe digital culture among the students.

During the event, students from Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) presented the latest cybersecurity trends. Important topics, including the use of strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, recognising and reporting phishing attempts, and regularly updating software, were also considered.

Mr. Oladipupo M. Olakunle, FNCS – Chairman, Nigeria Computer Society, Lagos State Chapter, said, “With the advent of the ever-changing digital world, numerous cyberattacks and data breaches are taking place on a daily basis. Initiative like this enable students to gain significant perceptions and make them aware of the threats and risks.’’

Cybersecurity is now one of the most critical aspects in our lives due to the increasing usage of different digital platforms. Understanding exposures, how common cyberattacks work, and how to prevent such attacks is essential to comprehend.

Mrs. Funmilola Omojola – Vice Chairperson, Nigeria Computer Society, Lagos State Chapter said, “All users are exposed to various security risks. Cyber threats are continually advancing, so it is important to get trained about the pros and cons of digitalisation.”

As cyber attackers persist to manipulate gaps and introduce new threats and vulnerabilities, SGORL is creating a sustainable effort to establish a safer digital world by integrating cybersecurity best practices into our everyday lives.

Dignitaries such as Mr. Oladipupo M. Olakunle, FNCS – Chairman, Nigeria Computer Society, Lagos State Chapter, Mrs. Funmilola Omojola – Vice Chairperson, Nigeria Computer Society, Lagos State Chapter, Dr. Rufai Mohammed – Head of Department, Computer Science, Yaba College of Technology, Mr. Francis Nwoji, MNCS Treasurer, Nigeria Computer Society, Lagos State Chapter, Mr. Akinsola Adeniyi Foluso – Senior Lecturer, Computer Science, Yaba College of Technology and Mrs. Oladiboye Olasunkanmi Esther- Lecturer, Computer Science, Yaba College of Technology were present at the occasion.