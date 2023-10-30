Ohinoyi: I’ve lost a father, confidant – Gov. Bello

Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Monday said he had lost a father and confidant in late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim, who passed away on Sunday.

A statement in Lokoja by his Media Aide, Onogwu Mohammed, said that the governor made the remark while addressing sympathisers at the palace of the late traditional ruler in Okene.

Bello, who has relocated to Okene on Sunday upon hearing of the demise of the ruler, described his death as “very painful and personal loss,” given his role as a father and trusted confidant .

“The departure of the revered Royal Majesty has left a void that could not easily be filled. I have lost a source of genuine wisdom, guidance, and unwavering leadership.

“The late Ohinoyi was renowned, not only for his role as a traditional leader, but also as an expert in conflict resolution.

“He was a distinguished scholar in Islamic and cultural affairs, and his contributions were truly exceptional, not only in the progress of Kogi State, but throughout Nigeria.

“I want to thank you all for your condolence messages to ‘Anebira’ over the passing of our revered royal father, His Royal Majesty Ado Ibrahim, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

According to him, the reign of Ado Ibrahim is marked by peace, security, economic prosperity, and development in Ebiraland.

Bello pointed out that late Ohinoyi played a pivotal role in ensuring peace and security in Ebiraland, and Kogi in general, which couldn’t be easily forgotten.

The governor, however, called upon the people of Ebiraland and beyond to offer their prayers for the peaceful repose of the soul of the ruler.

He also extended his condolences to the immediate family of the late Royal Father, encouraging them to find solace in the impactful and fulfilling life he led during his time on earth.

Responding on behalf of the family, Prince Nazi Ado Ibrahim, the eldest son of the late traditional ruler, said that their father led a fulfilled and impactful life.

He called upon everyone to offer their prayers for the peaceful repose of his father’s soul.

The prince commended Gov. Yahaya Bello for his fraternal support throughout their father’s life and his valuable contributions during the funeral preparations.

Dr. Ado Ibrahim passed on at the age of 94 on Oct. 29 after an age related ailment