Ohanaeze confers posthumous award to late Joe Irukwu

By Steve Oko

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has conferred a post-humous aware of Hero of Ndigbo to the late Professor Joe Irukwu.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, announced the conferment Friday at the Ochendo International Conference Centre Umuahia during a commendation service for the late Professor of Insurance Law.

Professor Irukwu the foremost Chartered Insurer in Nigeria was a one-time President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The late Professor Irukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, hailed from Item in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

Speaking at the colorful event, Chief Iwuanyanwu who led a delegation of Ohanaeze to the Commendation service, described the late Professor Irukwu as an illustrious son of Igbo land.

He said that the immense contributions of Professor Irukwu for the development of Igbo land would for ever be remembered.

In a tribute on behalf of Abia Council of Elders, former Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, who said he had worked closely with the late Irukwu for over 50 decades, described him as an Insurance guru who revolutionalised the insurance industry.

He said that Irukwu believed passionately in and worked hard for “One Nigeria that works for all”.

Chief Ugochukwu noted the instrumentality of the late Professor Irukwu in the formation of Abia Elders Council.

In his remark, Gov. Alex Otti, represented by the Secretary to State Government, Professor Kenneth Kalu, said Irukwu was a hero whose legendary impacts were indelible.

He described his demise as a huge loss to the state and humanity, and prayed God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Gov. Otti also urged the family of uphold the good legacies of their late father.

In a tribute, the President General of Item Development Association, Chief Sam Onwuka Orji, said the late Irukwu believed in faith in God and service to humanity.

He said he had left behind great legacies, describing him as one of the greatest sons of Item who brought much honour and great respect to the community.

Former Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah, described the late Irukwu as a great Abian who had distinguished himself in various fileds of human endeavour.

He said that his demise signalled the end of an era while challenging Igbo Leaders to take a cue for him.

In a tribute, a member of Imeobi Ohanaeze, and the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Greg Ibe, said Irukwu’s contribution for the development of Igbo land were immeasurable.

Professor Ibe expressed grief over the loss of ” irreplaceable Igbo sons” such as Col Joe Achuzie aka “Air Raid”; Chief Mbazulike Amaechi; former Ohanaeze PG, Prof George Obiozor; among others.

” And now Ala Item Okpi is set to accommodate the body of another great Iroko of Ndigbo in particular and the Nigerian nation in general”, he lamented.

Continuing he said:” Irukwu represents the highest quality of humanity in every respect. While on this side of eternity he set unbreakable records in professional practice as a legal luminary and insurance mogul par excellence.”

“He bequeathed many lasting legacies during his memorable historic tenure as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.”

He urged governments at all levels to immortalize the legacies of Pa Irukwu by naming a strategic landmark project after him.

In a sermon entitled ” Good name is better than Wealth”, the Co-chair of Interfaith Dialogue Forum, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, urged people to strive to bequeath good name as a legacy to their children.

Describing Professor Irukwu as a man of integrity, the cleric said ” he made a name, kept a name and left behind a name”.

The 89-year-old late Professor Irukwu who died on July 7, 2023, would be buried tomorrow ( Saturday) at his Item country home.

Some of the dignitaries at the service were the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Okey Emuchay; former Stock Exchange boss, Arunma Oteh; Vice Chairman of Ohanaeze, Dr Kingsley Dozie, among a host of others.