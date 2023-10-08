Ogun students beg Gov Abiodun for payment of bursaries

…seek more scholarships for indigent students

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Students of Ogun State origin have begged their governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to do more in the areas of payment of bursaries and scholarships for indigent students.

This was as they congratulated Governor Abiodun on his victory at the Ogun State Governorship Election Tribunal while also appreciating him on his giant strides over the last four years.

The students operating under the aegis of

National Association of Ogun State Students,NAOSS, conveyed these in a communiqué issued at the end of the just concluded NAOSS National Convention,held between October 6 and 7 October, 2023, where new officials to pilot affairs of the association were elected in a hitch-free and peaceful election.

The communique made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, was jointly signed by the convention chairman, Comrade Damilola Simeon, Yekinni Adewale, convention secretary, communique drafting committee chairman and secretary, Yusuf Wasiu and Olowofela Emmanuel, respectively.

The students commended the immediate past Special Assistant to Governor on Students Affairs, Comrade Adeyemi Azeez, for his support towards achieving a successful convention.

Comrade Kehinde Thomas, of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, (MAPOLY) was elected as the new National President of NAOSS alongside other officials to pilot the affairs of NAOSS to 2024.

Other officials according to the communique, are: Olanose James, (Ogun State Cooperative College Ijeja), Vice President 2; Adegbola Muaz (Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria), Vice President 3; Andor John, General Secretary; and Deputy Senate President, Comrade Quadri Olamide, among others.

The communique read in part: “National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS Omo Ogun) is the umbrella body of all Indigenous Ogun Students studying in various tertiary institutions of learning across the 36 States of Nigeria.

“The NAOSS National convention gave the opportunities for Ogun students across the country to extensively deliberate and intensively analyze critical issues affecting Omo Ogun students in the country, and of course elect a new set of national officials of NAOSS.

“The convention proper was declared open by the chairman of the convention Planning Committee, Comrade Damilola Simeon. He thanked the Senators of NAOSS Omo Ogun, aspirants and stakeholders for their roles in ensuring the success of the convention.

“He appreciated the distinguished Senators for making out time to grace this year’s elective convention of NAOSS Omo Ogun despite their busy schedules

“The outgoing President of NAOSS National, Comrade Ogunrobi Gbemileke, appreciated and thanked the entire Ogun indigenous Students community for the trust reposed in him by giving him the mandate to serve as National President.

“The Senate Congratulated the Governor of Ogun State, Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun on his victory at the Ogun State Governorship Tribunal and appreciated him for his giant strides over the last 4 years and counting.

“The Senate however implores the Governor to do more in the payment of bursaries and scholarships for Ogun indigents students.

“The Convention commended Comrade Adeyemi Azeez, our revered and apex leader for his kind support to ensure we achieve a successful convention”.

NAOSS also applauded the National Labour Congress (NLC) for playing host to Ogun indigenous students across the country