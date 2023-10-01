Offer solution to Nigeria, Africa setbacks, NACCIMA president tells US investors 

By Emma Amaize

National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, NACCIMA, Dele Kelvin Oye Esq., has implored investors in the United States of America, and Nigerians in the Diaspora to make billions by providing the way out of the many developmental predicament facing Nigeria and Africa.

Oye, a panelist at the USA/Africa Business Expo in New York, United States, also urged entrepreneurs to exploit the opportunities of the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA.

Noting that President Bola Tinubu was undertaking holistic reforms and policies across various sectors to transform Nigeria as the most conducive country for foreign investments, he reiterated the need for increased bilateral trade relations between Nigeria and the United States to facilitate growth and prosperity in both economies.

“Nigeria represents a large country with over 240 to 250 million people. This means that even if you are selling a piece of paper in Nigeria, you are already a billionaire. You do not need to go outside Nigeria.

“You also have people with huge talents; you do not need to bring in your expatriates in any field to come to work in Nigeria. I assure you that the local talents abound and they are ready to collaborate with you.

“Similarly, I am urging you to see Africa with a distinction today. Some of you complain that there is no light and water, among others, but I tell you today that those are opportunities. If you provide a solution, you can make money out of it.

“See those problems as opportunities and be a gateway to lead Africa with whatever emerging technologies. In any investment you do, if you invest in the wrong technology, you will lose money.

“Therefore, part of your first job here is when there is an invention; could you make sure you tell us back home? That way you would have contributed to solving a problem back home.”

The Executive Director at USAfrica Trade, Gbenga Omotayo, while commending the NACCIMA boss, said, “This is probably the most important speech anyone has given on the opportunity that abounds in Nigeria and Africa.”

“For the first time, people in this part of the world understood the enormity of the opportunity and attractiveness of Nigeria with this new leadership. Dele Oye’s brilliance is at another level. Thank you for being a good ambassador and sharing your wealth of experience.”