OdumoduBlvck: Why Peter Obi lost against Tinubu (Video)

OdumoduBlvck in a screengrab from the video.

OdumoduBlvck, Nigerian rapper, has said if the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had the popular transport union leader, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo in his corner, he would have had a chance at the 2023 elections.

OdumoduBlvck said this during his album listening party in Abuja on Thursday night. He also dismissed claims that he sang for MC Oluomo.

OdumoduBlvck said: “They started insulting me that I’m singing for MC Oluomo. MC Oluomo is not about MC Oluomo.

“I was on the other side of politics; I supported Peter Obi. But, if Peter Obi had an MC Oluomo, we would have had a chance.

“Power is not given, it is taken. Whatever you’re doing in your life have MC Oluomo in you.”

Below is the video as posted by TurnTable Charts.

.@Odumodublvck_ responds to comments about his single “MC Oluomo” during the listening party for his new mixtape in Abuja pic.twitter.com/4OuNRfE2Ru — TurnTable Charts (@TurntableCharts) October 5, 2023