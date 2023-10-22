Odogwu’s unforgettable date with fans at own comedy show

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fun-seekers were thrilled to a cocktail of exhilarating stand-up comedy performances at a show tagged ‘Funny As It Is’ hosted by popular comedian, Odogwu recently at the Terra Culture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For Odogwu also known as ‘The Comedy Machine’. the self-headlined show has become a yearly ritual and an appointment that must be kept with fans at Terra Kulture. This year’s edition did not disappoint as the rib-cracking jokes left his fans and lovers of good humour mesmerized as they kept asking for more.

To herald the headliner, several young acts came on stage to wet the appetite of the audience. This was in line with the commitment of the event headliner, Odogwu’s desire to use his platform to help harness growth of young talents. Some of the performances include Bowjoint, Akpos, Kaycee, Edrin Smith. Ebube and Expatriate among others.

Odogwu took the event to a climax with his well-curated hilarious delivery filled with punch lines, metaphors, wisecracks and wits. According to the comedian, the audience were the first to hear some of his pieces specially curated for the show.

According to the host, “This show reflects well on my personal brand consistency and focus as I continue to reinvent myself. It continues to get better year after year and I’m so grateful for the support from all my stakeholders such as sponsors, fans and of course, my fellow comedians. We are now heading to Abuja Continental Hotel (formerly Sheraton) on February 25th 2024.”

Demonstrating the growth trajectory of the show, it attracted a slate of sponsors and partners. Some of them include Freddy Homes, Tasty Cubes, Dana Air, Castle Lite, Hazie Bitters, Agewell, DSTV and TVC among others.

The event also attracted a trove of celebrity colleagues and friends of the headliner including veteran comedians, Ali Baba, Gbenga Adeyinka and Julius Agwu, Bovi, Buchi, Lolo 1, Ogus Baba, Woli Arole, Princess, Owen Gee, MC Abbey and Larry J among other