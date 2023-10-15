Ododo begs Okun people to reject enemies of Kogi Agenda

…Promises agro-free zone, massive public works programme

By Boluwaji Obahopo

KOGI State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, has promised facilitate Agriculture Free Trade Zone to boost agro-based processing for export, and enhance rapid development of social infrastructure in Okun land, if elected in the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Speaking at the Zonal campaign rally of the APC in Kabba, headquarters of Kogi West Senatorial District, Ododo promised to initiate a massive public works programme to rehabilitate all major roads in Okun land by engaging at least 500 young people from the zone in his first 100 days in office as governor.

He assured the people of Kogi West that his administration will build on the legacy projects of Governor Yahaya Bello in the area such as the Kogi State University, Kabba; Isanlu General Hospital; GYB Model Secondary School, Okebuku; Rice Mill at Ejiba; and revitalisation of Omi Dam water project among others.

While acknowledging the need to do more to improve the lives of the people of the state, the APC Governorship candidate reaffirmed his commitment to transform the state by promoting an all-inclusive government that will accord equal opportunities to men, women and the youth irrespective of their tribe, religion or political affiliations.

He commended the people of Kogi West for supporting his candidature and urged them to reject those he described as enemies of the Kogi Agenda for security and prosperity, stressing that only the APC has what it takes to build on the success of the present administration in the state.