October: Make youth investment your priority, Obidike charges Nigerian leaders

As Nigeria celebrates her 63rd Independence day anniversary, APC chieftain, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka, has called on Nigerian government to invest in the future of the nation, which is the young people.

Hon. Obidike made this statement in his Independence Day address to the Nigerian leaders. While in his address, he highlighted the integral role of young people in nation building as he likened their progress to the lifeline of the nation.

“As young people transition from youth into adulthood, enter into the workforce, care for older generations and raise children of their own, benefits will radiate through their communities, ensuring sustainable progress towards local and national goals. This is while it’s so important that a government who prioritizes the future must not look down on the young people” Obidike said.

He maintained that the central role of young people in development should be acknowledged and promoted by government through the creation of enabling environments for youth participation.

The APC Chieftain highlighted social protection as a useful policy tool towards this end that has not yet been adequately mobilised by the government for the explicit benefit of the young people. As such our leaders must as matter of urgency give more attention to younger generations.

Hon. Obidike charged the leaders to in the spirit of celebrating the Independence Day start making more youth friendly policies to insure the future of the country. Give them hope and sense of belonging he said.