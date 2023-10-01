October 1: Nigerians celebrating 63 years of disarray – Enugu Catholic Priest

Nigerian Flag

By Chinedu Adonu

Priest in charge of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Enugu State, Rev Fr. Kennedy Onuigbo has regretted that Nigeria after 63 years is celebrating failure, hardship and insecurity.

Onuigbo, who made this known during a homily on Sunday said that there was corruption everywhere in Nigeria, adding that the last election has shown the extent of decay that the country is in now.

He however said that the church had ordered the clergy to celebrate the service in appealing of the Holy spirit and also our Lady of Queen to intercede for the country.

While convincing the faithful that with prayers Nigeria will be great again, prayed that the Lord shall bless the country with good leaders that would develop the country’s economy.

“What are we celebrating today, we are celebrating 63 years of disarray, 63 year of hardship, 63 years of corruption. All our roads are not motorable, kidnapping across the country, unemployment everywhere. Imagine a 63 years old boy, celebrating his birthday without any achievement. We are celebrating total failure and corruption.

“The just concluded election shows that Nigeria has decayed and it will only take the intervention of God to restore it.

“Church has asked us to use today’s mass to pray for Nigeria and ask for the intercession of Our Mother Mary. Everything will get better again,” he said.