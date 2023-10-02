October 1: Nigeria has reason to be grateful — REDAN

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In a bid to foster unity and inspire hope, the President of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Dr. Aliyu Wamakko, has extended his congratulations to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian populace on the occasion of the country’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

Despite the numerous challenges facing the nation, Dr. Wamakko believes that Nigeria still has reasons to be grateful for its continuous existence as a corporate entity.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Dr. Wamakko acknowledged the prevailing challenges but emphasized the importance of gratitude and collective efforts in overcoming them.

He expressed optimism that with persistent prayers and the unwavering support of all stakeholders, particularly the political class, Nigeria would soon overcome its present difficulties and ascend to its rightful place among the comity of nations.

“Other great countries of the world passed through similar challenges before getting to where they are today,” he said.

The President of REDAN who commended President Bola Tinubu for making the celebration low keyed stated that the move indicates that the President is aware of the plight of the people and would do his best to take the country out of the current situation.

Dr. Wamakko therefore advised President Bola Tinubu not to relent in delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians in line with his Renewed Hope agenda for the country.

He used the opportunity to restate the commitment of the Association towards quality housing delivery towards reducing housing deficit in the country.

Dr. Wamakko explained that REDAN is already partnering with other relevant organizations within and outside the country on the need to ensure affordable and accessible accommodation for every segment of Nigerians nationwide.

“The President should note that one of the ways to alleviate the current predicament faced by Nigerians is through the creation of affordable housing. This will not only generate employment but also boost the nation’s economy, ultimately restoring the people to the prosperous days of old,” emphasized Dr. Wamakko.

The President of REDAN advised the present administration to reaffirm its efforts through the Minister of Housing towards delivering affordable housing to Nigerians and resuscitate the economy from the grassroots.

He used the opportunity to appeal to President Bola Tinubu to ascent to the Bill for an Act to establish the Real Estate Regulatory Council of Nigeria, RECON.

Dr. Wamakko noted that the Bill when signed into law would further enhance professionalism in real estate business, reduce building collapse as well as housing deficit in the country.

The President of REDAN also advised State and Local Governments to put in place policies and programmes that would assist their people to own their houses towards improving their living conditions.

He reiterated the commitment of the Association towards complimenting the efforts of Government, REDAN plage support to the present Minister of Housing and Urban development at all levels in ensuring quality and affordable housing to Nigerians.

The REDAN President’s words echo the sentiments of many Nigerians who are yearning for a better future