October 1: Lagos govt cancels annual parades, urges residents to pray for Nigeria

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, has suspended the annual public parades often organised to celebrate October 1st, Independence Anniversary of Nigeria, urging residents to continue to pray for the progress of the nation.

State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, announced this in a statement on Sunday.

The statement read in part, “There will be no elaborate celebration of the 63rd Independence Anniversary in Lagos. This is in line with the economic challenges of the times.

“The usual parades and other elements of the celebration are being shelved. “Prayers have been held in mosques and churches to mark the Anniversary.

“The Governor enjoins Lagosians to celebrate modestly, even as they continue to pray for the peace and progress of Nigeria and our dear state.”