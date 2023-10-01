October 1: I’m different, Tinubu boasts, vows to reform economy, fight hunger

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu

By Nwafor Sunday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has on Sunday noted that he was different from other leaders, promising to fight poverty to stop dead.

Tinubu stated this at a time when Nigerians are suffering the consequences of his decision, which is the removal of fuel subsidy.

The president had many times pleaded with Nigerians to have patience with his administration, saying that he has a perfect blue print to reform and re-build the country.

However, on the occasion of Nigeria’s 63 Independence, President Bola Tinubu in his live broadcast on Sunday promised to re build a Nigeria where hunger, poverty and hardship are pushed into the shadows of an ever fading past.

He advised that the reform may be painful, noting that it is what greatness and the future require.

In his words: “I am different. I am not a man to erect our national home on a foundation of mud. To endure, our home must be constructed on safe and pleasant ground.

“Reform may be painful, but it is what greatness and the future require. We now carry the costs of reaching a future Nigeria where the abundance and fruits of the nation are fairly shared among all, not hoarded by a select and greedy few.

“A Nigeria where hunger, poverty and hardship are pushed into the shadows of an ever fading past.

“There is no joy in seeing the people of this nation shoulder burdens that should have been shed years ago. I wish today’s difficulties did not exist. But we must endure if we are to reach the good side of our future.

“My government is doing all that it can to ease the load.”