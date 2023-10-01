October 1: Gov Kefas appeals to Organised Labour to shelve planned strike

Gov Kefas Agbu

By Femi Bolaji

The Governor of Taraba state, Dr. Agbu Kefas has appealed to the organised labour to reconsider their decision to embark on a nationwide strike action.

The governor spoke Sunday, in a state wide broadcast to commemorate the 63rd independence of the country.

He urged the organised labour to rather pursue enhanced dialogue in the interest of the country.

“I want to appeal to the Nigeria Labour Unions to suspend their intended strike. Together, we can build a better country. “

The governor also proclaimed the conversion of the death sentence of four inmates to life imprisonment and pardoned 17 other inmates unconditionally.

He further reemphasized his administration commitment to the welfare, prosperity and protection of citizens of the state.

Accordingly, he informed that his government is willing to collaborate with development partners to advance the cause of the state and its people.

He said, “we are committed to working with development partners, NGOs, Unions and associations to propel Taraba forward.

“in the area of security, it is Paramount and we have taken it seriously to collaborate with security agencies to ensure the safety our people and their will be no hiding grounds for criminals, kidnappers or human traffickers in Taraba.

” Our state Will be safe and our community secured, because good governance and transparency are our guiding principles.

“Traditional institutions will also be our partners in the fight against crime and social vices.”