October 1: Bridge gap b/w citizens and Govt, Adeyemi, SAN tells Tinubu

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Adeyemi Candide-Johnson has stated that Nigeria’s new president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has his work cut out for him in terms of bridging the gap between the people and the executive arm of government.

In a signed Independence Day statement titled ‘Nigeria At 63: A Real Nation’, Candide-Johnson stated that “President Tinubu’s primary task is to bridge the trust deficit between the people and an imperious executive, the people and their aloof legislature, and between the people and our jaded and ineffective judicial institutions, and the ordinary Nigerian.”

The statement further explains that Nigerians can no longer survive a corrupt government, and despite the sufferings of the past, the country still stands and the leaders must now live up to the hopes of its youth.

“We cannot survive a government of thieves and scoundrels.

“This land is not just our home; it is our heritage. Now we must live up to the hope of our young people, the hope and future of our nation.

“Knocked, down often downtrodden or ignored, denied of opportunity and derided for their effort and yet, they have never given up on the dream of a better Nigeria.

“And now that we have a new president, that hope must be renewed.”

Speaking on the new administration and the country’s 63rd anniversary, Candide-Johnson stated that “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is himself a child of our nation. A man who has also suffered disappointment and privation but who has never yielded his own faith in the limitless possibility of Nigeria.

“Nigerians should rejoice in the celebration of another anniversary. We have defied dire predictions for 63 years and we have built a nation that is greater together than any of its parts, despite war, and strife, difficulties and many disappointments.”

“We are still here and the fact of Nigeria is inevitable,” he added.

It would be remembered that the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, George Akume had announced at a World Press Conference in Abuja that the theme of this year’s anniversary is “Nigeria at 63, Renewed Hope for Unity & Prosperity.”