Oborevwori lauds religious leaders’ contributions to Nation building

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, lauded religious leaders for their prayers and contributions to the peace and development of the country, saying the prayers of the church have been a stabilising factor in Nigeria.

Governor Oborevwori gave the commendation when he received on a courtesy visit, the State Executive of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) led by the State Chairman, Apostle Sylvanus Okorote at Government House, Asaba.



He said that the prayers of the church had continued to contribute to the peace and growth of the nation despite the current challenges bedeviling the country.



The Governor restated his commitment to the administration’s M.O.R.E Agenda aimed at Advancing Delta for greater development.



He said: “It is always a thing of joy for me to meet with fathers of faith. I thank you for your labour of love and for your prayers for government at all levels. There is no doubt that the prayers of the church has been a stabilising factor in Nigeria.



“Without your prayers, we would not get to where we are today. We just celebrated our 63rd independence anniversary as one united and strong country. I thank all of you for the commitment and the show of love to all of us in government.”



Governor Oborevwori said he has immense respect for CAN and would continue to support the Church from where his predecessor stopped.



“CAN is an organisation I have a lot of regard for and my predecessor did a lot. So there is no reason why I will not and as an elder in the church, the Living Faith Church, do my best to support you.



“We have not appointed anybody yet on religious matters because I need to meet with fathers of faith first to discuss so they can choose who they want. I don’t need to impose anybody on you.



“Anybody that would represent the Christian community in my government, must be somebody accepted by all. So that’s on the issue of appointment.



“On the issue of land, I will meet with the Commissioner for Lands and see how we can follow up. If it is a promise made by my predecessor, I will honour it,” he stated.



Earlier, Apostle Okorote had told Governor Oborevwori that they were in his office to congratulate and rejoice with him on his successful inauguration on May 29, 2023, and his recent triple victories over electoral litigations.



“Even as we trust God to grant you victory in the remaining cases and to also pray with you for divine hand to uphold you in divine wisdom to prosper the state in your hands by giving you peace in the state throughout your tenure in office.



“It is our prayer that God will bestow you with divine wisdom and abundant resources to meet the ever-increasing challenges of infrastructural development and maintenance in the land”, he said.



Okorote said CAN was excited with the award of contracts for flyovers and road to Julius Berger in the Effurun and Warri area of the state.



The CAN leader said: “This has given Deltans hope of legacy projects in your administration and I can tell you that all Deltans are happy and excited about that choice of Julius Berger”.



He also commended the Governor for his prompt action in restoring peace to Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja communities and lauded the Governor for the palliative measures on some federal roads in the state.

“We thank you for upgrading the widows support agency to include other vulnerable groups old men and women, jobless youths among others”, he said.



On subsidy palliatives to civil servants and rice to the downtrodden, the CAN boss commended the success of the program.



He lauded the Governor for the opportunities given to youths in his administration, saying, “we thank you and pray that you will excel above all your predecessors by your works which will make manifest in Jesus’ name”.



The State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prince Johnson Erjio, Senior Political Adviser to the Governor, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, the Senior Policy Adviser to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, Special Adviser on Transport, Olorogun Jaro Egbo were among those present during the visit.