Oborevwori drums support for Bayelsa’s Diri’s re-election

By Festus Ahon

Since the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999, state governors, especially in the Niger Delta region, have continued to show camaraderie and good neighborliness. This is typical of the Nigerian culture which has respect for providing care and affection to neighbors.

When Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa held sway as governors of Delta State, they had warm political relations with Senator Seriake Dickson when he governed the homogeneous Ijaw state of Bayelsa. Currently, Senator Douye Diri is governor of Bayelsa and is seeking a second term in office. The recent visit of Delta governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to the Bayelsa Creek Haven, seat of Bayelsa State Government, is, therefore, seen by political watchers as a continuation of the friendship and political ties that exist between both neighboring states.

Oborevwori, at the occasion, described Diri, as a true servant-leader working for the development and transformation of Bayelsa and deserves a second term in office. The Delta governor, during the visit, penultimate Saturday, inaugurated Etegwe Bridge and upgrade of Etegwe-Edepie-Tombia Roundabout and Agilobi Road, Yenagoa.

He lauded Diri for his outstanding accomplishments in Bayelsa and urged Bayelsans to come out en masse and vote massively to elect him for a second term. Oborevwori also called on Deltans residing in Bayelsa to give massive support to Diri to ensure his re-election, come November 11.

The Delta governor said: “Governor Diri is the perfect picture of a servant-leader. He is humble, straightforward, caring, loyal, dependable and passionate about improving the lot of Bayelsans.

“Since assuming office, Governor Diri has prioritized the security of the state, infrastructural development and the creation of an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“Indeed, virtually every sector of the Bayelsa economy has felt the positive impact of Governor Diri’s pace-setting administration.

“Under his stewardship, Yenagoa, the state capital, is now wearing the look that is befitting of its status as a state capital.

“Just last month, Phase 2 of Glory Drive Carriageway was commissioned by the Sultan of Sokoto.”

In his remarks, Diri lauded his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson, for his vision in commencing the dualisation project and commended the impacted communities for their support towards completion of the project.

The Bayelsa governor said the Tombia Roundabout had been a hideout for criminals and expressed joy that the people had supported his administration to undertake the project.

He said Yenagoa used to be a single road state capital but added that successive administrations in the state had contributed immensely towards bringing Yenagoa at par with developed state capitals in Nigeria and even better than some.

In a related development, Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has commended Oborevwori for his people-oriented and impactful governance.

Otti stated this penultimate Friday when he received the Delta governor and his entourage at his Umuru, Umuehim country home in Ehi Na Uguru Ancient Kingdom, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State.

Oborevwori and his delegation were in Abia for the funeral of the late Ezinne Gold Egege, mother of Catherine Onyeme, wife of the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme.

Otti lauded Oborevwori for the great work he was doing in Delta, especially in caring for the welfare of workers and the downtrodden in the society.

He said: “I want to thank you for the important things you are doing for Deltans, especially your care and love for human beings.

“It has come to my knowledge that you have set aside so much money in paying salary and pension arrears and even supporting struggling families.

“That is what governance is all about because each time governance moves from human beings to some other things, you have failed as a leader.

“This is not about stomach infrastructure but a structured system to move people out of poverty and a system where people will have money in their hands to buy whatever they want.”

On his part, Oborevwori appreciated his host for receiving the delegation, assuring that he would invite Otti to Delta to inaugurate some projects in the nearest future.

Back in Delta, Oborevwori, penultimate Sunday, said his administration would continue to invest in the judiciary to enable it meet its obligations of speedily dispensing justice.

Speaking at a special thanksgiving Mass to mark the beginning of the 2023/2024 Legal Year held at Emmanuel the Saviour Catholic Church, Asaba, Oborevwori frowned at delays in Nigeria’s justice system and urged stakeholders to work assiduously to ensure speedy justice delivery in the courts.

He said the Bar and the Bench were co-workers with God to ensure that truth and justice prevailed in the society.

According to him, work was at advanced stage at the State High Court Complex, assuring that it would be completed and furnished within the shortest possible time to provide a very conducive working environment for the judiciary.

In line with his belief that workers should not be owed any arrears due them, Oborevwori, on Monday, directed that workers be promoted as and when due, with payment of necessary financial obligations, to avoid piling up promotion arrears.

•Ahon is Chief Press Secretary to Delta State Governor