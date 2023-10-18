Oborevwori congratulates Delta NUJ Chairman, Oyowe

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the newly elected State Executive Committee (SEC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by Comrade Churchill Oyowe.

Oborevwori, whose congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon in Asaba, also congratulated Felix Ekwu,; Vice Chairman; Victor Sorokwu, State Secretary; Josephine Omordio, Assistant Secretary; Caroline Ubini, Treasurer; Polycarb Orosevwotu, Financial Secretary, and Celestine Afokobah, Auditor.

He expressed optimism that Oyowe would contribute his quota to the growth and advancement of the journalism profession in the state, given his wealth of experience as a former State Secretary of the Union.

The governor, who assured the union of his support at all times, urged the new NUJ leadership to key into his administration’s M.O.R.E Agenda and to lead the body of journalists to accelerate the development of the state.

The Governor also congratulated the immediate past State Council, led by Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, for their outstanding service to the union and the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate Comrade Churchill Oyowe and other members of the newly elected State Executive Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on their victory at the just concluded polls.

“Your emergence at this time is significant and momentous in view of your sterling contributions to the growth and development of journalism as a former State Secretary of the Council.

“As you and your POWER team settle down to provide leadership for the State Council, I must charge you to rally round your other colleagues who lost in the election and work as a united and indivisible union.

“As a state government, we would continue to partner members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm as we strive to revolutionise governance in our state by providing landmark infrastructure across Delta State.

“The NUJ, under your astute leadership, must strive to continue playing the critical role guaranteed by the Constitution as societal watchdogs and agents of good governance and accountability,” Oborevwori stated.