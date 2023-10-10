Obasanjo hosts Ethiopian/Trigay students’ leaders Wednesday

Obasanjo

By James Ogunnaike

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is expected to host students’ leaders from the Ethiopia and the Tigray Region on a thank you visit at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State today.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Wednesday, the students are expected to be joined by some other student leaders including, the United Youth of Africa Nations (UNYAN) Federation under the aegis of All African Students Union (AASU).

In a letter to the former President dated October 9th, 2023, titled: “Instrument of Gratitude to Baba” noted that the Students and Young people from Tigray Region, Ethiopia and the rest of Africa deemed it necessary to show gratitude for the role he played in bringing peace.

“By his instrument, we wish to convey the Gratitude of Students and Young people from Tigray Region, Ethiopia and the rest of Africa for your statesman like role in brokering the “Cessation of Hostilities Agreement between the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

and the Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front (TPLF)”; and other Peace building roles you have played in Ethiopia and Africa at large.”

The students, who hinted that the Tigray Interim Regional Government has announced resumption of schools since the 4th August 2023, pleaded with Obasanjo to use his influence to further assist the Regions.

The letter was signed by the President – Mekelle University Students’ Union, Weldebrhan Azazi, Oli Bedane Wako for the Ethiopian Higher Education Institutions Students Union (EHEISU), President – United Youth of Africa Nation (UYAN), Dr. Daysman Oyakhilome and President, All-Africa Students Union (AASU), H.E. Osisiogu Osikenyi E.

“Thank you – BABA; from all of us, Student Leaders from Tigray Region of Ethiopia; Ethiopia Higher Education Institutions Students Union (EHEISU); United Youth of Africa Nations (UYAN) all under the auspices of the All-Africa Students Union AASU led by H.E. Osisiogu Osikenyi E., as President.

“Our generation and entire Tigray is eternally grateful.”