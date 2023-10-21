Oba of Benin celebrates 7th coronation anniversary

It was a colourful moment and double celebration for the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, as he concluded the 7th year anniversary on the throne of his forebears on Saturday in Benin.

The royal event coincided with his birthday as every available space at the palace was filled to capacity by friends and well-wishers from all walks of life.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the celebration started with two days of free healthcare and ended with thanksgiving on Saturday at the National Church in Benin.

Omo N’Oba Ewuare on Saturday rose from the inner chambers amidst drumming and praise singing by Iweguae society, waving to the seated audience who responded with a thunderous ovation.

The Friday event ended at the early hours of Saturday before the Thanksgiving service.

The royal father sat on the ancient throne of his ancestors at the Aruo- Ozolua axis of the palace where he received homages.

The traditional homages were paid by different traditional rulers, dignitaries, palace chiefs and functionaries, native doctors of various classifications, priests and priestesses of different deities, traditional worshipers and a host of others.

The Inne Theatre Troupe, Efesoghoba Palace Troupe, Epko-Avbiama, Igbabonelimi from Esan land and others from different states took turns to perform to the delight of audience.

Oba Ewuare, who was full of praises to almighty God and ancestors, thanked everyone for celebrating with him.

Traditional Chiefs, including Osaro Idah, the Obazelu of Benin and Ozigbo Esere and the Osuma Of Benin, hailed the Benin king for his achievements since ascending the throne of his ancestors.

However, the Benin ruler urged members of Edo State House of Assembly to consider some important cultural bills that would promote and strengthen cultural norms and value systems in the land.

According to Oba Ewuare, such bills would in no small measure curtail the surging social crimes amongst youths in the country.

The royal father made the call when the speaker of Edo House of Assembly Mr Blessing Agbebaku led principal officials of the house to cerebrate with Oba at his palace.

He admonished Edo lawmakers to be focused in their legislative business rather than being tied to the apron string of the executive arm of government.

Omo N’Oba posited that the independence of legislature was key to roburst democracy, insisting that the lawmakers must live up to expectations of the people who voted them into power.

Oba Ewuare hailed the assembly’s leadership, just as he pledged palace support for the law makers.

The speaker, Agbebaku had told the monarch that they were at his palace to congratulate him on the occasion of his birthday and the 7th coronation anniversary on the throne.

Agbebaku also pledged Edo assembly’s loyalty and promised to work with the palace for the overall development of the state.