NYSC, security agencies secure release of abducted female corps member

By Luminous Jannamike

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in collaboration with security agencies, has successfully secured the release of one of the seven abducted female prospective Corps Members in Zamfara.

The announcement was made by Eddy Megwa, NYSC’s Director of Press and Public Relations.

Megwa said in a statement, “We are relieved to inform the public that one of our prospective Corps Members and the bus driver have been freed from their captors.”

He added that the NYSC management remains hopeful about the release of the remaining six individuals.

The NYSC continues to work closely with security agencies, expressing confidence that the ongoing efforts will result in the liberation of the remaining captives.

“We are confident that with the combined efforts of security agencies, the rest will soon be released,” Megwa confirmed.

The NYSC has used this incident to remind Corps Members and prospective ones to prioritize their personal security.

Megwa stressed, “Our Corps Members’ security and welfare are of utmost importance. The Scheme shall never shirk its responsibility of upholding these at all times.”

This incident has again brought to the fore the challenges of insecurity in the region and the need for increased vigilance among the public.

The NYSC, for its part, reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its members at all times.

Megwa expressed gratitude to the security agencies for their support and urged the public to remain calm as efforts were underway to secure the release of the remaining abductees.

“We appreciate the security agencies for their relentless efforts and we urge the public to remain calm as we work to bring this situation to a positive end,” he concluded.