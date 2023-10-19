NYSC mourns member stabbed to death by hoodlums in Kaduna

By Luminous Jannamike

In a shocking turn of events, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) community is grappling with the tragic loss of Corps Member Joel Grace Chalya KD/23A/4386, who was brutally murdered in Kaduna.

The sudden demise of the young service member has left the NYSC management and her colleagues in a state of deep sorrow and agony.

Chalya, after participating in morning devotion with fellow Corps Members at Barnawa GRA in Kaduna, where she resided, went out for a jog when she was attacked and fatally stabbed by unidentified hoodlums. The attackers also made off with her phone.

“A good Samaritan alerted her colleagues about the tragic incident. The NYSC Management immediately rushed the injured corps member to Harmony Hospital Limited in Barnawa, Kaduna for urgent medical attention. Unfortunately, despite the medical team’s best efforts, she passed on.,” announced Eddy Megwa, NYSC’s Director of Press and Public Relations, in a statement on Thursday.

The NYSC management expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family, Chalya’s colleagues, her employer, and others affected by this tragic event.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of one of our own. This is a painful reminder that our corps members, who are our children, our sisters and brothers, must be protected by all Nigerians,” said Megwa.

In the wake of the heartbreaking incident, the NYSC is intensifying efforts to bring the culprits to justice.

According to Megwa, the scheme is working closely with various security agencies to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act.

“We are in strong collaboration with security agencies to ensure that justice is served.

“We call on members of the public to cooperate with the security agencies in ensuring that all Corps Members, who are deployed to contribute their quota to national development by serving in their communities, are adequately protected,” Megwa assured.

As the investigation continues, the NYSC and the entire nation mourn the untimely loss of a promising young woman dedicated to service and national development.