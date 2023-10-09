Nwosu Ebenezer K: Weaving fashion dreams with touch of star power

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, there are those who not only craft garments but also weave stories through their creations. Nwosu Ebenezer K., the creative mind behind Xfitdesigns, is one such visionary fashion designer who has carved a niche for himself in the industry.

Born in 1994, his journey from a conservative upbringing to becoming a sought-after fashion icon is nothing short of remarkable.Nwosu’s delivery of ideas on outfits is remarkable.

Having worked with notable individuals like Olamide, Mr Eazi and many more. His work has transcended mere fashion; it’s about storytelling through clothing.

Some of his most significant projects have included collaborations with renowned artists, including Olamide for the “Zazoo” music video and Mr Eazi for the “Kpalanga” music video.

These projects often featured pieces inspired by the military era, showcasing his ability to infuse historical elements into contemporary fashion.

“Fashion has the power to transport us to different eras and evoke emotions. It’s a form of art that I’m passionate about,” he says.

However, it was his recent project with the iconic Nigerian artist Davido that garnered significant attention. Nwosu had the privilege of creating a military ensemble for Davido’s advertisement for D’General Bitters drink in July 2023.

Nwosu asserts, “Collaborating with Davido on the D’General Bitters project was a defining moment for Xfitdesigns. It’s a testament to the power of fashion in storytelling.”

The vibrant green military outfit worn by Davido in the advert not only showcased Nwosu’s skill but also added a touch of star power to his brand.

The outfit was created to look like the uniform of the Nigerian Military Force and the energy emanating from Davido matched the pleasing vibe of the idea behind it. Davido, who was the main speaker of the D’General bitters drink, spoke with poise in his matching colour with the drink.

Going further, Nwosu was able to create significant themes with the military extractions with his pieces. The artistes, Mr. Eazi and Olamide who have been adorned in similar military costumes with Davido depicted greatness, courage, bravery and superiority with just one piece; their uniform.

With that one piece, they were able to show their levels of supremacy in the music industry. It clearly stands them out as the officers (Artistes) at the top of the chain. Each piece was able to speak volume, to speak their stories, to give commands and to symbolize values. As Nwosu continues to make waves in the fashion industry, his focus remains on creating unique pieces that tell stories and evoke emotions.

With unreleased projects about to shake the world, Xfitdesigns is going nowhere and about to take over the fashion world.

In the world of fashion, where creativity meets craftsmanship, Nwosu is a rising star. His journey from humble beginnings to collaborating with musical giants is a testament to his talent and crafts.