Nworie emerges winner of Enugu butchers association

By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu Urban Butchers Association, Ogbete Main Market Branch, on Monday elected new leadership to pilot the affairs of the association.

The election, which was held at the Royal Palace Hotel, Agbani Road in a peaceful manner, produced new executives with Nnaemeka Nworie as chairman and Chukwuma Nwani as Secretary General.

Others members of the new exco include: Patrick Ewah (Vice Chairman), Chibuike Anyanwu (Assistant Secretary), Nwankwo Zimbo (Treasurer) Sunday Ohah (Financial Secretary) Sunday Zimbo (Publicity Secretary), Abumchukwu Okereke (Director of Socials), Ogboani Nweke (PRO); Charles Ogbodo (Chief Provost), Onwuka Chime Chukwu (Provost II) and Ekene Okoh (Provost III).

Announcing the results, the Chairman of credential committee, Chief Osita Nnamani, commended the members of the association for their peaceful conduct during the election.

He said that based on the power conferred on him as the electoral chairman declared Nnaemeka Nworie as the chairman and other elected executives having polled the highest valid votes to certify the requirements of the constitutions.

“I thank you people in the manner and way you conducted yourselves for this election. After the voting Nnaemeka Nworie gets the total valid votes of 72 to win his opponent Patrick Ewah who polled 28. Based on our constitution, the second highest vote becomes the Vice Chairman.

“I therefore hereby declare Nworie as chairman of Enugu Urban Butchers Association, Patrick Ewah as Vice Chairman and others based on the powers bestowed on me as the electoral chairman,” he said.

Inaugurating them, Nnamani charged them to lead by example and carry everybody along, adding that a peaceful atmosphere brings development.

In his acceptance speech, on behalf of the newly elected executives, Nworie thanked the members for finding him worthy to be returned as chairman, adding that he would run an inclusive administration.

The new chairman promised to prioritise the welfare of all the members, as well as ensure that their interests are protected at all times.

Nworie who was the immediate past chairman of the association, appealed to the member for their support, assuring them of accountability and transparent administration.

“We appreciate all the members for electing us as their executives and the electoral body led by Chief Osita Nnamani for a deserved election.

“I thank God for his mercy because he already knows that today is coming and that the election will be peaceful. We assure you that the Butchers association will be harmonised to accommodate everybody,” he said.