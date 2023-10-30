Nwabueze’s death irreparable loss to Nigeria –Peter Obi

Prof. Ben Nwabueze

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi has described the death of renowned constitutional lawyer, Prof Ben Nwabueze is a is an irreparable loss to Nigeria.

Obi in a condolence message to the Nwabueze family and Ohanaeze Ndigbo said Nigeria will miss his wise counsel.

“I am saddened by the death of a very revered Nigerian and a respected father figure, Foremost patriot, Constitutional lawyer, and erstwhile Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Professor Ben Nwabueze, SAN.

“Prof Ben Nwabueze was a seasoned academician, thoroughbred administrator, and experienced politician. An uncommon jurist and scholar, Prof Nwabueze was Nigeria’s first academic Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“He was also the former Minister of Education and Youth Development.

Obi noted that as a father figure, whose desire for a great Nigeria was well known, Prof Nwabueze remained supportive of me in my political journey.

“Throughout my years as the then Governor of Anambra State, his wise counsel and guidance, added to the success my administration achieved in the State which due considerably to his wise counsel.

I continued to enjoy his cordial relationship and wise counsel even after leaving office.

The LP flagbearer recalled how, in 2019, when he was the Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, he headed the legal team at the Presidential Election Tribunal, despite his health challenges.

“He was a man who desired justice, peace, and progress in our country.

“While I mourn his irreplaceable loss, I am comforted by his immense contribution to our nation, especially in the areas of education and legal practice, especially his specialization of constitutional law.

Obi finally prayed to God to comfort the entire Nwabueze family and all of us who mourn him and grant him eternal rest.

Vanguard News