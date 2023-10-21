NURTW Crisis: You’re frustrating reconciliation process, Baruwa tells Lalong

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In a development that has intensified the existing crisis within the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, President of the Union, has accused the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, of exhibiting bias in the ongoing reconciliation process.

Baruwa alleged that the Minister is favouring the Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede-led faction of the Union.

The accusation was made public in a statement issued by the General Secretary of the Union, Comrade Anthony Asogwa Chukwudi, in Abuja.

Baruwa asserted that Minister Lalong held a secretive meeting with the Agbede faction on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, and allegedly advised them to arrange a fresh National Quadrennial Delegates Conference.

Such advice, Baruwa states, contravenes the Union’s constitution, particular Article 8 Section 2 (1).

“Recall that our constitution, approved by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, stipulates that the quadrennial delegates conference of the union shall hold in August of every four years,” said Chukwudi.

The statement further highlighted that a trusted source who attended the meeting but wished to remain anonymous revealed that the Minister explicitly encouraged the Agbede group to proceed with the new conference, asserting that they should not allow the Union to disintegrate because of one person.

The President of the Union expressed his surprise and concern at the Minister’s private meeting with the Agbede faction, especially because a reconciliation meeting had already been scheduled for October 24, 2023.

“When such a statement comes from a government official expected to be an unbiased umpire, it only worsens the Union’s problem,” Baruwa lamented.

The President also noted his shock upon discovering that the Agbede-led group continues to operate at the National Secretariat of the Union, despite a directive from Minister Lalong on October 9, 2023, that suspended all operations of both factions.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Union held its special zonal delegates conference in the six geopolitical zones of the Union on May 24, 2023, and those who emerged were sworn-in on August 23, 2023, at Ta’al Hotel in Lafia, Nasarawa State,” Chukwudi clarified.

In light of these developments, Baruwa called on Minister Lalong to reconsider his actions and avoid further jeopardizing the reconciliation process within the Union.

“It is most unfortunate and unbecoming of the Minister, a lawyer, to be seen supporting or laying credence to lawlessness and ‘civilian coup d’état’,” he stated.

The statement ended with Baruwa dismissing claims that the NLC was imposing him on the Union, insisting instead that Alhaji Najeem Yasin was trying to foist Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede on the Union.