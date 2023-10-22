NUC approves 14 programmes for Transportation Varsity, Daura take-off

Ogalah Ibrahim

The Federal University of Transportation, Daura, located in Katsina State, has received the nod from the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the commencement of fourteen key programmes, as confirmed by the institution’s pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Umar Adam-Katsayal. The approval came following the recent visit of the NUC resource verification team to the university.

In a letter dated October 18, 2023, addressed to the Vice-Chancellor and signed by the acting Director of Academic Planning, Abubakar Girei, the commission announced the green light for the establishment of full-time mode programmes at the university’s main campus, effective from the 2023/2024 session.

The approved programmes include B.Eng. Civil Engineering, B.Eng. Electrical Electronics Engineering, B.Eng. Mechanical Engineering, B.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering, and B.Eng. Railway Engineering. Other approved courses are B.Eng. Highway Engineering, B.Sc. Aviation Management, B.Sc. Transport Management, B.Sc. Logistics and Supply Chain Management, B.Sc. Maritime Safety and Environmental Administration, B.Sc. Railway Transport Management, B.Sc. Sea Port and Dry Port Management, B.Sc. Inland Waterways Safety and Environmental Administration, and B.Sc. Maritime Economics.

However, the letter emphasised that the approval does not extend to part-time delivery of the programmes and that any changes to the programmes’ titles would require the commission’s approval.

Recall that the NUC conducted a resource verification exercise on October 12, 2023, to assess the available human and material resources for the university’s commencement. The recently established institution has been named the ‘Muhammad Buhari University of Transportation Daura.’