NSSF holds roundtable on expanding access to vaccines in Nigeria Oct 5

By Sola Ogundipe

As part of efforts to engage greater collaborations to push immunisation programmes in Nigeria to the front burner, renowned health experts are lined up to speak at a special virtual roundtable on “Strengthening Leadership, Management, and Coordination for Improved Immunisation Programmes” organised by the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund, NSSF.

The event which comes up via zoom on Thursday 5th October 2023, is the third in series of a 4-part webinar series tagged Fireside Discussions on “Expanding Access to Vaccines in Nigeria”, put together by the NSSF – a multi-donor institutional mechanism for mobilizing funds.

The discussion will explore the importance of strong and credible leadership in driving the uptake of routine immunizations in Nigeria.

An experienced public health specialist in immunisation and health systems programming, and grant management at the country level, Dr Brian Atuhaire will speak on “Strengthening Leadership and coordination for more transparent and efficient immunisation programmes {Transparency and accountability as drivers of immunization programmes).”

Also lined up to speak is Dr Kikelomo Lambo, a Senior Manager at Clinton Health Access Initiative, CHAI, who will speak on the topic “Strategies for improving management and coordination of immunisation programmes in Nigeria”.

The presentions will be followed by a discussion panel that includes the Director of Disease Control and Immunisation at the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Dr Bassey Bassey Okposen, and the Head of Public Health Institutes and Research at the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Africa CDC, Ethiopia, Dr Raji Tadujeen.

Others are the Executive Secretary, Ogun the State Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr Elijah Ayowole Ogunsola, and the General Manager, NSSF, Dr Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko.

Among others, donor organizations, community service organizations, policymakers, and healthcare workers, especially within the routine immunization space are specifically targeted by this webinar.

The NSSF was established through a partnership between Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and Global Citizen and aims to support the government’s effort in responding to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic with the overall goal of improving health outcomes for Nigerians.