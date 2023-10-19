NSCDC nabs man for impregnating his 14-yr-old house help in Jigawa

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in Jigawa State Command, has arrested a 56-year-old man, Saleh Idris, for allegedly raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl and house help in Unguwar Mani Quarters, Roni Local Government, Jigawa State.

The command’s spokesperson, CSC Adamu Shehu, said the suspect, Idris, was arrested, following a complaint by the victim’s brother, who reported that the suspect had raped and impregnated his 14-year-old sister, who was a house help at the suspect’s residence, and is pressurising the family to abort the pregnancy.

CSC Shehu said the victim hinted that the suspect offered her a drink and that which made her to become unconscious before having canal knowledge of her.

He said, “According to the 14 year old, her first encounter with the suspect was when he offered her drink at the time his wife was not at home which made her lost consciousness and had canal knowledge of her. And when she regained consciousness he threatened her not to tell anyone or risk losing her monthly allowances, which he retained for about Seven months without paying. The ugly trend continued repeatedly without her telling anyone until pregnancy surfaces.

“The case was reported at NSCDC Divisional office, Roni LGA Division, after a failed agreement by the suspect to care for the pregnancy.