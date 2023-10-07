NSCDC arrests 45 suspected criminals in Kano

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested 45 suspected criminals in Kano State.

The Corps Public Relations Officer in the state, DSC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Kano.

He said 41 of the suspects were arrested on Oct. 5, at about 2a.m by the corps armed squad on night patrol in Kano metropolis.

He explained that the remaining four suspects were arrested in a club house.

“Four suspected vandals were also arrested at Riga fada and Dan Maliki in Kumbotso Local Government area by personnel of Anti Vandalism Unit and local vigilante groups.

He alleged that the suspects were notorious armored cable vandals, who were in the habit of stealing electric transformer attachments and terrorising Riga fada neighbourhood.

“The suspects vandalised N1.5 million worth of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) equipments,” Idris-Abdullahi said.

According to him, the suspects are undergoing profiling for possible legal action.

He reiterated the NSCDC’s commitment in protecting and safeguarding all critical national assets and infrastructure in the state.