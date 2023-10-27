NSCDC arrests 2 suspected car snatchers in Kano

Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested two suspected car snatchers on Friday.
A statement issued in Kano by the command spokesman, DSC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, said NSCDC operatives from Nassarawa Division arrested the suspects in Badawa Layout, Kano, at about 9.00 am.
“The suspects: Adam Muhammad, 25, and Khalifa Yahaya,18, used a sharp knife to stab the victim who earlier gave them a lift.
“The victim, a student of Maryam Abacha American University Kano, escaped with a cut on his finger.
“The assailants were able to snatch the car, drove it away and hid it in a location far away from where they snatched it.
“The NSCDC is on the trail of one lady, called Baby, who is their accomplice,” Idris-Abdullahi said.
He said the command’s intelligence and investigation department had launched investigation with a view to making further arrest.
The spokesman said that the suspects would be prosecuted after full investigation.(NAN)
