Now’s time to accept Tinubu, Yuguda, APC Professionals tell opposition

President Bola Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

The All Progressives Congress APC Professionals Forum has urged the opposition to now accept President Bola Tinubu following the conclusion of the legal fireworks regarding the outcome of the last presidential election.

Chairman, Board of Trustees BoT of the Forum and a former Governor of Bauchi State, Dr Isa Yuguda gave the charge in a statement issued Thursday evening in Abuja.

He said; “For us and many people, the Supreme Court decision has put to rest the false narrative that the election was characterized by widespread irregularities when it was clear that it was one of the freest and fairest in recent years.

“The apex court has vindicated your courage to serve the Nigerian people as true democrats who believe in the power of the ballot.

“Nevertheless, it is also a call to serve and without prejudice to those who did not vote for our preferred candidate, President Tinubu, our message is that this is a time to accept that the President indeed won the majority of valid votes.

“We know that the task ahead is a herculean one that requires focused and dedicated leadership to meet the yearning of Nigerians and are convinced that President Tinubu will live up to expectations.

“He and his able deputy, Vice President Shettima, have the needed capacity that has been proven over time in their private and public sector careers and we know they both have demonstrated the courage to take tough but wise decisions for the good of all.

“We also call on the opposition parties and their candidates, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi to team up with the President to steer the country to the expectations of Nigerians.

“At this point of Nigeria’s journey, it is expected that statesmen and women put aside what divides them to form a common front to tackle challenges threatening the socio-economic well-being of all”.