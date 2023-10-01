Nottingham Forest vs Brentford: Cooper springs surprise in team to face the Bees

Nottingham Forest coach Steve Cooper has made three changes to his side’s starting line-up to face Brentford in their English Premier League clash on Sunday

The Reds will take on the Bees at the City Ground for their penultimate game before the next international break.

They will be eager to return to winning ways after a disappointing to reigning champions, Manchester City.

Prior to that they had come from behind to draw 1-1 with Burnley at home.

Cooper had opted for a back three at the Etihad Stadium as he tweaked his formation. But he switches to a four-man defence in a 4-3-3 system today, with three changes made to his starting XI.

Summer signing Murillo makes his debut, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga also come into the XI. Ola Aina and Nuno Tavares are not included in the squad, with the latter having been forced off due to a groin problem last weekend, while Morgan Gibbs-White drops to the bench.

