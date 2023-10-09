‘Nothing spoil’, Davido reacts to AY’s apology over ‘badly delivered’ joke

Afrobeats artiste David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has accepted comedian AY’s public apology over a ‘badly delivered’ joke aimed at him.

AY came under fire recently after a video of him shading Davido during his recent performance in Warri surfaced on social media.

He made Davido the subject of his joke as he touched on the singer’s multiple baby mamas.

During the show, the comedian told the DJ not to play Davido’s ‘Unavailable’ song to introduce him again, asking how was it possible for someone who is not available to impregnate women.

Following the backlash that trailed the joke, AY took to his official Instagram page on Sunday to tender an apology to Davido.

He wrote: “I am very sorry for the way that joke came out in Warri. You have every right to be angry after seeing how it was used by blogs. Please understand that we are all constantly learning in the entertainment business. I deserve any backlash coming my way for the poorly delivered joke in Warri. So, no excuses at all, my Aburo. No reason for them. I remain your number one fan, and I love you, @davido.”

Reacting to the apology, Davido took to the comedian’s comments section to assure him there is no issue between them.

He wrote: “Nothing spoil baba mi.”