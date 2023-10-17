NOTAP rakes in 140bn in 11yrs

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, pose with with benefitiaries of the patents on Tuesday in Abuja.

By Emmanuel Elebeke, Abuja

The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Protection, NOTAP says it has saved the country about N140 billion through technology transfer between 2012 and 2022.

The outgoing Director General of the organization, Dr. Mohammed Dan-Azumi made the disclosure on Tuesday during the formal presentation of 18 new patents to beneficiary universities and secondary schools in Abuja.

He explained that the amount was accumulated sum saved in the last 11 years that would have left the country via capital flight, out of which N74.3 billion was saved from 2015 to 2022 under his leadership.

Also, the DG said NOTAP was able to secure 320 patent certificates for inventors and researchers of tertiary and research institutes and individuals from 2010 to date.

This number, according to him, includes the 18 certificates to be presented today.

Similarly, he disclosed that a total of 10 research laboratories were equipped with state-of-the-art facilities across the country’s universities and research institutions in collaboration with the private sector such as PZ Nigeria Limited.

Azumi, who will be exiting office called for continued synergy between the industry and the academia for transformation of research findings into products and services.

Presenting the patents, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Innovation, Chief Uche Nnaji said the speedy industrialisation of the country and its economic growth depend largely on the efforts of our researchers.

He explained that the aim of the event was to present patent certificates to researchers assisted by NOTAP in order to encourage inventors, spur innovative activities, and to further demonstrate the willingness of the federal government in assisting researchers/inventors to protect their Research and Development (R&D) results for their economic benefits and that of the Nation at large.

“I am reliably informed that from 2010 to date, NOTAP has been able to secure about 320 patent certificates for inventors and researchers of tertiary and research institutes and individuals.

“This number includes the 18 certificates to be presented today.”

He commended the Patent and Design Registry of the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment (FMITI), Abuja for the synergy and cooperation with NOTAP towards the actualisation of NOTAP assistance for patent registration for researchers/inventors in Nigeria.

“At this juncture, it is important to reiterate that, intellectual property in the form of technological innovation has today become the basis of international power structure.

“Therefore, our innovation system managers should be conversant with Intellectual Property issues,” he added.

While congratulating NOTAP and beneficiaries of the patents, the minister reminded them that the presentation was just the first step towards reaping the economic benefit of their inventions, saying that the nation can only derive maximum benefit from your efforts, if your patents translate into products/services for economic growth.

He urged the beneficiaries of the patents and other researchers to exploit NOTAP initiative to protect their respective intellectual assets for the development of the Nigerian economy.

The high point of the event was formal presentation of the patent certificates to the beneficiaries.