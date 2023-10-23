Northern Elders disown Gumi over attack on Tinubu, Wike

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Northern Elders have on Monday disowned Muslim cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi over attacks on President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike.

Disclosing this in a statement in Abuja, the Northern elders described the outbursts of Sheikh Gumi as divisive and unhealthy for the nation.

A statement by Alhaji Abba Liman, the spokesman of the North-East Consolidated Peoples Forum (NCPF) quoted the elders as saying “Gumi’s attacks were unprovoked, malicious, inciting and a deliberate misinterpretation of our history”.

They also condemned the religious and ethnic incitement by those they described as “misguided elements and their sponsors” in order to cause disaffection and disunity in the country” saying “such does not represent the collective view and interest of the North, and certainly not Nigeria’s interest”.

Sheikh Gumi, had last week attacked the FCT minister for receiving the Israeli ambassador who paid the minister a courtesy visit in his office.

The Muslim cleric had also accused the government of President Tinubu for appointing Wike Minister of FCT.

He asked the president to sack the FCT minister, threatening President Tinubu over the matter.

The cleric added that it was Christian soldiers that killed northern political leaders in the past.

However, the Forum, made up of statesmen and women disagreed with the cleric saying that “we totally condemn such unprovoked divisive statements from a divisive element who is seeking to destabilize the peace and unity of our dear county, Nigeria, for selfish reason.

“The utterance is toxic and it should not be accepted by any decent and sound minded person who loves peace and our Nigeria”.

“The constitution of the federal public of Nigeria gives power and right to any Nigerian irrespective of tribes, religion and political affiliation to be appointed to any position of power as long as that person operates within the limits of our law.

“What Nigeria needs now is a consolidation of it’s peace, unity and progress.

“We caution profiteers of religious fundamentalism and ethnicity, as well as agents of destabilization and instability to desist henceforth.

“We therefore stand with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief (Barr) Nyesom Wike. We indeed stand with Nigeria and, of course, Nigerian constitution for a better governance system for all Nigeria.”