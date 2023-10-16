Nollywood veteran, Hilda Dokubo appointed chaperone for Earlybrite’s Silicon Valley quest

Earlybrite, a leading educational travel organization, proudly announces the appointment of renowned Nollywood veteran, Hilda Dokubo, as the Chief Chaperone for the highly anticipated “Innovators Quest” tour scheduled to hold in Silicon Valley, San Francisco.

In a statement, the organisation said as a company deeply committed to the safety, well-being, and moral growth of young participants, Earlybrite has strategically chosen Hilda Dokubo for her extensive experience, wisdom, and dedication to nurturing young minds.

The firm added: “Hilda Dokubo’s involvement as our Chief Chaperone marks a significant milestone for Earlybrite. Her passion for empowering and guiding young individuals aligns perfectly with our mission to offer a safe and enriching educational journey,” stated Victor Tubotamuno, CEO of Earlybrite.

“Hilda Dokubo, a luminary in the Nigerian entertainment industry and a fervent advocate for youth development, will play a crucial role in ensuring the participants’ ethical conduct, while also nurturing an atmosphere of creativity and inspiration throughout the tour.”

“I am thrilled to be a part of this educational adventure with Earlybrite. Guiding these young minds through the innovation hub of Silicon Valley is a responsibility I hold dear to my heart. Our aim is to impart not only knowledge but also values that will shape them into responsible future leaders,” said Hilda Dokubo.

The “Innovators Quest” Silicon Valley Innovation Tour is designed to provide young students with a firsthand experience of the tech industry’s epicenter, fostering an environment of learning, creativity, and cultural exchange.

The addition of Hilda Dokubo as Chief Chaperone further elevates the program’s integrity and commitment to its participants.

“Earlybrite continues to set the bar in experiential learning for K12 across Africa, prioritizing the holistic development and safety of the students it serves.

“The Innovators Quest is scheduled to hold August, 2024 and interested participants are required to register via their website: Earlybrite.com/tour,” the statement noted.