Nollywood actor, Mr. Ibu, begs for help over health challenge

By Benjamin Njoku

Except a miracle happens and fast too, comic actor, Mr. John Okafor, popularly called Mr. Ibu, may lose one of his legs to an ailment that has left him bedridden for weeks.

The actor, who has been off the screen for some years now, due to his deteriorating health condition, is calling on well-meaning Nigerians to come to his rescue, as he battles to save one of his legs from being amputated.

In a viral video shared on Instagram, yesterday, the comic actor said he had been down with an undisclosed ailment for weeks, and had been on admission.

Speaking on the state of his health from his sick bed, the actor explained that his doctors told him they might resort to amputating his leg if other options were exhausted.

“While I am hoping for prayers and assistance, as I speak to you, I am still lying down in the hospital. The medical director of this hospital said that in case his new idea does not work, the next idea is to cut off my leg. Just see me, if they cut off my leg where would I go? Pray for me, I don’t want my leg to be cut off, thank you so much, God, bless you,”Mr Ibu said.

“Dear Good people of Nigeria, we are counting on your support at this point, we need it the most’, the ailing actor begged Nigerians.

Speaking in the same vein, Mr. Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine Okafor appealed to Nigerians to pray for them as well as support the family financially.

According to her, Mr. Ibu is not getting better and has exhausted all his financial resources, hence the public appeal. She said that the family would prefer to fly him abroad for proper medical attention.

However, reacting to the viral video, Peter Okoye of Psquare fame urged Nigerians and fans of the ailing actor to come to rescue as he battles for his life.

“Our very own @realmribu (John Okafor) needs our help as he goes through a medical challenge. Our Nollywood legends deserve better, it’s time for we, the people to show him love for bringing joy to our screens all these years.

“I am pledging my support for him 100 per cent. My dear colleagues, friends, families and fans, please support him in any little way you can!

“He needs our prayers and financial support in this challenging time. Pray for his speedy recovery,” Peter Okoye wrote on IG.

Mr. Ibu had been in and out of the hospital since 2019, after alleging that he was poisoned by those envious of his successful career.