‘Nobody can stop me from performing anywhere in Nigeria’ – Davido tells Pinnick

Afrobeats superstar, Davido has aimed a sly jab at former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, after the latter accused him of failing to show up for an event in Warri, despite being paid $94,600.

Recall Vanguard reported earlier that the football administrator at an event in Warri accused Davido of refusing to perform at the 19th edition of ‘Warri Again’, stating the ‘Unavilable Crooner is not the biggest in the country.

“You see, when people say they are big, I’m amazed. Is Burna Boy not the biggest artiste in Nigeria today? Burna Boy is half Itsekiri. Burna Boy’s paternal grandmother is Itsekiri. So, he’s bigger than him (Davido).

Reacting via X, Davido stated that no one can stop him from performing in the country.

“Nobody can stop me from performing anywhere in Nigeria… Warri I will see you soon,” he wrote.

In another separate tweet, the singer posted the logo of the NFF with the caption “Make I no talk.”