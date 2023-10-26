No more court, but full work, Oluwo tells Tinubu in congratulatory message

By Biodun Busari

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, Oba Akanbi said the ruling will allow the President to concentrate on governance in the interest of Nigerians.

The royal father also described the election litigation as a strength for Nigeria’s democracy, urging litigants to cooperate with Tinubu in moving the country forward.

“I congratulate our indefatigable president on his victory at the Supreme Court. Election litigation is a strength of our growing democracy. I’ve strong hopes in our democracy,” the statement read.

“To further entrench the strength, we need to harmonize our political affiliation and make contributions where necessary “

“Now that the litigation is over, it’s time for full work. No more court. Our politicians are strongly enjoined to prioritize the interest of Nigeria by cooperating with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in moving the country forward.”

He further appealed to politicians to prioritise the interest of Nigeria, noting that the country is greater than all of us.

The Osun monarch expressed his confidence that there are greater days for the country and that Nigerians should cooperate.

“Nigerians should believe in Nigeria. We will be great again and regain our glory should we cooperate without political bitterness. Bright days are ahead. Let’s endure the pressure of today for the pleasure of tomorrow. Tinubu will succeed, Nigeria will be greater,” he added.