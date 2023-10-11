No evidence Tinubu forged CSU academic records — Report

President Bola Tinubu

The BBC has said there is no evidence that President Bola Tinubu forged his Chicago State University’s academic records tendered before the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the 2023 presidential election.

The British media organisation made this known in a report by its BBC’s Global Disinformation Team reports published on Wednesday.

Recall a United States magistrate, Jeffrey Gilbert, ordered CSU to release Tinubu’s academic records to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a development that has left Nigerians with agitation as to whether the result was forged based on some gaps contrary to the document submitted before INEC.

In the wake of this, CSU’s registrar, Caleb Westberg, did not fault the president’s certificate but said the copy tendered before the nation’s electoral body did not emanate from the institution.

Atiku, who contested against Tinubu under the Peoples Democratic Party, has addressed the media, that the president’s academic record was falsified.

On Wednesday morning, his main challenger during the election, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, asked Tinubu to speak on the development.

In the midst of this, Tinubu’s lawyers maintained that the documents would not be relevant in Atiku’s appeal against Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

However, according to the BBC’s findings, the Social Security Number in the transcript from the Chicago varsity matched what it had in other documents in which Tinubu’s gender was marked as male.

The released documents raised questions about Tinubu’s birth date and his secondary school.

One of the documents disclosed that Tinubu attended Government College Lagos in 1970, but the information available on the school website states that it was only established in 1974.

BBC also reported that apart from the gender discrepancy, the birth dates in some of the released documents did not match the official birth date of Tinubu, which is March 29, 1952.

According to it, Tinubu’s transcript from the CSU has his date of birth as March 29, 1954 while his undergraduate admissions application form had his date of birth as March 29, 1955.

Meanwhile, the BBC report claimed that Atiku’s lawyer questioned the date of birth on the certificate during Westberg’s deposition on the forms submitted to INEC because Tinubu was said to have given his date of birth as March 29, 1952.

Westberg, during cross-examination, the report said, responded that the discrepancies could have been due to a human error.

“Mr Westerberg said that the school could authenticate this particular diploma because it was still in its possession as it was never picked up,” it stated.

BBC said it contacted CSU with questions on the diplomas and it referred to the statement that read in part, “We are confident and always have been in the veracity and integrity of our records regarding Tinubu’s attendance and completion of graduation requirements.”