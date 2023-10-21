No disagreement between Oborevwori, Okowa — Delta Govt

Gov Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

DELTA State Government has said that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa ‘enjoy the warmest of relationships”, reiterating that there were no disagreements between them as insinuated in a media report.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, in a statement, said there was no cold war between the two leaders, adding that the purported disagreement over the appointment of two commissioners was a figment of the imagination of the writer.

Describing the publication as total falsehood and a futile, unnecessary effort at undue sensationalism, Ahon maintained that the Governor would appoint both remaining Commissioners at the appropriate time.

“We have read with great dismay, the unsavoury and sensational report on an imaginary cold war between Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as published by Daily Times Newspapers.

He said: “We condemn the hatchet job and its unappetising and distasteful content as it is a clear imagination concocted by the reporter.

“The report in itself woefully fell short of journalism ethics as no attempt was made by the reporter to seek clarification on the alleged cold war between both leaders.

“While Governor Oborevwori holds his predecessor, Senator Okowa and other leaders in high esteem, reports of imaginary disagreements over appointments of two Commissioners are untrue.

“As professional journalists, the ethics of the profession demand that the newspaper should have sought the opinion of the dramatis personae before going to the press but that was not the case.

“We, therefore, call on the said newspaper to withdraw the said publication as it is a clear misrepresentation of facts”.