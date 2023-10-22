No dime borrowed to sponsor 1001 Kano indigenes on scholarship abroad – Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso

By Bashir Bello

The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso on Friday said no dime was borrowed by the Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf led administration to sponsor the 1,001 Kano indigenes on scholarship to study abroad (post graduate programmes).

Kwankwaso stated this during his farewell message to the first batch of 550 students traveling to India under the foreign scholarship scheme sponsored by the state government.

According to him, “So far, so good, we have not heard Governor borrowing money from one source or the other. I say well done Governor and i thank all those who supported him to do this wonderful job.

“For those who are aware of the economic challenges or situation in the state and country, they would see this scholarship as a miracle. That a Governor would students and sponsor it.

“I believe those who are having some doubts about ideology, by you being in the airport today and looking at the aircraft that will convey you abroad, I believe nobody should have any doubt that the best way to go in this state and the country is to go for Kwankwasiyya because that is the only ideology that believes in education integrity and supporting the masses.

“Just like the previous programmes under my government, these are children of the masses (Talakawas).

“The students were selected based on merit after thorough screening.

“All the over 3,000 students that we sent to about 14 countries during the previous scholarship and my administration, all of them came back with first class masters degree. And I have no doubt, that all of you here will come back with flying colours just as you did during your first degree.

“This is a rare opportunity, please make good use of it,” Kwankwaso advised the beneficiaries.

In his brief remarks, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf urged the students to shun any form of social vices such as drug abuse and theft among others.

The Governor admonished them to be of good conduct and good ambassador of the state and country at large during their study abroad.

He expressed joy with the legacy left behind by the Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso administration who initiated the scholarship programme in the state noting that it is worthy of emulation.

The Commander-General of Kano Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa prayed for the students as they departed Kano through the International Wing of Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

There were mixed feelings of joy and melting emotions as families, friends and well-wishers bid them farewell.