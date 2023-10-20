No cause for flood alarm over dam water release — Lagos govt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has assured residents not to panic following heavy rainfall and the release of water by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, OORBDA.

The state government said adequate measures were in place for safety of lives and properties.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, gave the assurance on Friday, while addressing the media in his office at Alausa, Ikeja.

Besides the status of the latest flood alert for release of water by OORBDA on October 16, he also addressed the preparedness of the state government to contain any eventuality that might come with the intensity of the flow of run-off from upland states into Lagos due to the downpour since September 2023.

According to Wahab, “I am before you to address a matter of great importance that has been affecting our communities. It is the recent situation of low-lying areas/flood plain along the Ogun River Basin and the Lagoon coastline and the resulting flooding.

“I understand the concerns and anxieties that many of our people have been experiencing and I want to assure you that this government is fully capable of managing the flooding and its consequences.”

The commissioner said from some of the statistics issued by the OORBDA, the total amount of rainfall recorded from January to October 15 showed that most of the expected rainfall in the area has fallen.

Volume

“Likewise,” he said, “for the volume of water released from January to October 15, which is more than the average synthesized Annual Flow Volume of 1770Mcm against a Gross Storage of 2,274.0Mcm.

“First, for context on the severity of the issues, let me share with you the volumes of water flow through the Oyan Dam in the past few months.

In July 2023, 418.9 million cubic meters of water was released. In August, that figure rose to 545.0 million cubic meters, September saw the release of 532.2 million cubic meters and as of October 15th, the flow has been averaging daily releases of 23.2 million cubic meters totaling 2,274Mcm.

“This is in addition to 203.4mm of rainfall in July, 174.9mm in August, 362.6mm of rainfall in September and 170.8mm in October 2023 so far.

“As at the 15 of October, the peak of the expected rainfall in the month of October has already been experienced as the inflow from the upstream is reducing gradually. This will eventually abate all issues of flooding that may be experienced in the upstream.

“These are not numbers we take lightly, and we acknowledge the impact they have had on our communities.”

In response to the situation, Wahab added that the government had stepped up its multifaceted approach to mitigate the effects of the flooding.

Earlier, the ministry directed residents of Ogun River banks to relocate immediately, following the incidence of flooding already being experienced in the neighbourhood of Ajegunle, Kara and additional alert issued by the Ogun Osun River Basin Authority on operation of Oyan Dam for flood in September and October.

The affected areas include: Alagbole, Meiran, Maidan, Kara, Isheri-Olowora, Agiliti, Owode-Onirin, Owode-Elede, Agboyi I, Agboyi II, Ajegunle, Itowolo, Majidun, Ibeshe, Baiyeku, Maidan, Lekki-Ajah and the Lagos Lagoon boundaries.

The latest alert from the ministry has become necessary following a public statement issued by the OORBDA on Monday showing rainfall and average water released monthly for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023 till mid-October and warning of possible inundation by flooding which is already happening.