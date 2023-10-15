PHOTO: NAN

By Ezra Ukanwa

THE Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has quashed rumors of an attempted theft of railway coaches in Maiduguri, Borno.

The NRC assured the public that such reports were baseless, and the railway coaches are secure, adding that the people moving the coaches were doing so in an official capacity.

He said the coaches were being moved by officials of the NRC to the Corporation’s Running Shed in Jos, Plateau State, to be overhauled and put back into operation.

The Managing Director, NRC, Mr Fidet Okhiria, made this clarification in a statement in Lagos

This is coming against reports, weekend, claiming that unknown assailants had attempted to steal railway coaches from the Maiduguri railway station.

He said: “The attention of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has been drawn to news trending on numerous social media platforms purported to have emanated from the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), which claimed that an attempt was made to steal NRC coaches from Maiduguri.



“The NRC management wishes to clarify this erroneous report by stating that the said Coaches are officially being moved to the NRC Running Shed in Jos, Plateau State, to be overhauled and put back into operation.

“NRC is trying to extend Rail Mass Transit nationwide.”