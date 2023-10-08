NNPP won’t lose governorship mandate in Kano – Aniebonam

The Founder of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr Boniface Aniebonam, says the party will not lose its governorship seat in Kano State.

Aniebonam made this known in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Recall that the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on Sept. 20 sacked Gov. Abba Yusuf and declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Gawuna, winner of the March 18 governorship poll.

The NNPP founder noted that a party with God’s mandate, the party would neither lose in the Appeal nor at the Supreme Court.

“There is no doubt that what NNPP as a political party and its candidate got in Kano State Election Tribunal was a judgment of the mortal being rather than justice of the living God.

“He with God is with all and therefore we should all continue to keep the peace of the society awaiting God’s intervention at the Appeal Court and or the Supreme Court,” he said.

Aniebonam said that the APC governorship candidate had already congratulated Yusuf soon after the election result was announced and he didn’t go to challenge the results at the tribunal.

He added that, therefore, so shall it be at the Appeal Court where justice shall be served to NNPP in the name of God and humanity.

According to him, regrettably, the tribunal may have decided to assume father Christmas to the candidate of APC who did not approach the court for whatever reason.

Aniebonam said he was aware that some Kano state indigenes were not satisfied with the hasty demolition of some building structures in Kano city.

He noted that the good news was that the matter was being resolved amicably and even through a court process, adding that this is very encouraging in a democracy where rule of law is in the drivers seat.

On the internal wrangling in the party, the former chairman Board of the Trustees of the NNPP, said the party would come out stronger.

Aniebonam said he shall in due time make further statement thereafter due consultation with the leader of the party, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, saying the development is helping them ahead of 2027 on time.

He said it was also important to inform that Kwankwasiya members were peaceful and law abiding political pressure group with clear ideology of greater welfare for the greater numbers.

Aniebonam prayed God to bless everyone in Nigeria and congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the election tribunal.