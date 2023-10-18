NNPCL appoints Soneye as Chief Corporate Communications Officer

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has appointed media guru and publisher of Per Seconds News, Mr Femi Soneye, as its Chief Corporate Communications Officer.

A statement by the management of NNPC Limited described Soneye as a seasoned journalist with full-time and freelance experiences at some of the world’s most respected publications in Nigeria, Australia, and the United States of America.

The statement reads:”We are delighted to announce the appointment of Olufemi Oladapo Soneye as our Chief Corporate Communications Officer.

“Mr. Soneye, a seasoned journalist with full-time and freelance experiences at some of the world’s most respected publications in Nigeria, Australia, and the United States of America, will lead our Corporate Communications team and drive our brand penetration, strategic communications initiatives, and stakeholder management.

“He is a member of reputable bodies, including the Nigerian Union of Journalists, National Association of Black Journalists, Society of Professional Journalists, and the Guild of Corporate Online Media Publishers.

“Mr. Soneye is the former President of the Nigerian Media Practitioners, Washington, D.C.

We look forward to his valuable contributions to our Company. “